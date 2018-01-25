Infant rattles sold at Walmart, Kmart, Amazon recalled

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) – Vtech has recalled its Shake and Sing Elephant infant rattles because they could pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received five reports of ears breaking off of the rattle. Although no injuries have been reported, VTech says there have been 53,302 reports of the ears breaking off of the rattle, which could cause a choking hazard to babies.

The recalled rattles have a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end, a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end, and the model number 80-184800. The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Amazon.com and other stores from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.

