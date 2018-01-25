Here is when local school systems will be making up snow days

(WRIC) — Due to recent winter weather, several area schools districts are having to change their schedules to make up time in the classroom.
Most are turning half-days into full days. Others are eliminating Presidents Day as a holiday.
Below is a breakdown of what some school districts will be doing to make up days:
RICHMOND:
-Feb. 1 remains a teacher workday.
-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.
CHESTERFIELD:
-Feb. 2, Mar. 16, April 13, and June 14-15 become full days
-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.
-Five minutes will be added to the school day on April 13th.
HENRICO:
-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.
PETERSBURG:
-Jan. 31, Feb. 16, March 7 and March 30 will now be full days of instruction; previously those dates were to be early-release days for students.
-The end of the first semester is pushed back two days to Feb. 2.
-Petersburg High School (but no other school) will administer exams and dismiss students three hours early Feb. 1-2.
-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.
Don’t see your school district? Ask a school official to email us their schedule changes and we will add them to this list.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.