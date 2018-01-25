Here is when local school systems will be making up snow days

(WRIC) — Due to recent winter weather, several area schools districts are having to change their schedules to make up time in the classroom.

Most are turning half-days into full days. Others are eliminating Presidents Day as a holiday.

Below is a breakdown of what some school districts will be doing to make up days:

RICHMOND:

-Feb. 1 remains a teacher workday.

-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.

CHESTERFIELD:

-Feb. 2, Mar. 16, April 13, and June 14-15 become full days

-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.

-Five minutes will be added to the school day on April 13th.

HENRICO:

-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.

PETERSBURG:

-Jan. 31, Feb. 16, March 7 and March 30 will now be full days of instruction; previously those dates were to be early-release days for students.

-The end of the first semester is pushed back two days to Feb. 2.

-Petersburg High School (but no other school) will administer exams and dismiss students three hours early Feb. 1-2.

-Presidents Day: Feb. 19 will be a full day.

Don’t see your school district? Ask a school official to email us their schedule changes and we will add them to this list.

