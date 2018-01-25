Hanover County Public Schools holding job fair

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools are hosting a job fair for support services positions on Thursday.

The school division is looking for bus drivers, car drivers, bus attendants, food service assistants, cafeteria monitors and custodians.

The fair is from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Atlee Library at 9161 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville.

There will be representatives from human resources at the job fair to answer questions and interview applicants. No appointment is necessary for the interviews.

Those looking to apply online can do so here.

