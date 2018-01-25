Group to hold fifth annual advocacy day for dyslexia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Decoding Dyslexia Virginia will hold its fifth annual advocacy day next week to educate state legislators on the learning disorder.

The grassroots movement of parents is focused on providing resources, support and educational interventions for dyslexia and other language-based learning differences. The group tries to raise awareness and inform policy-makers on best practices to identify, remediate and support students with dyslexia in Virginia.

On Tuesday, members of the group will visit legislators in their offices at the Pocahontas Building to talk about its current efforts and proposed legislation.

