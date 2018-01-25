Frozen vegetables recalled over risk of listeria contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — National Frozen Foods Corporation is recalling frozen green beans and frozen mixed vegetables because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The products under the recall at the Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen green beans and mixed vegetables.

They were distributed to buyers in several states, including Virginia.

The recall is a precaution, but Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in people with weakened immune systems, especially young children and elderly people.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the vegetables.

For a complete list of affected products, click here.

