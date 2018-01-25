EndAlz License Plate to become a reality in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A license plate to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease is now a reality in Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Senate Transportation Committee approved SB701, which was sponsored by State Senator Amanda Chase (R) of Amelia County. It now goes to the full Virginia Senate and House of Delegates for a signature and to Governor Ralph Northam (D) in July.

“I am over the moon and thankful to Amanda Chase and the Transportation Committee for unanimously voting to pass SB701,” says Katy Reed of Louisa County.

Reed, who lost her beloved grandmother to the disease, spearheaded efforts for the #EndAlz license plate.

“This bill authorizes DMV to produce a revenue sharing license plate to support the Alzheimer’s Association. I will continue to take preorders until July 1st.”

Fifteen of the $25 annual renewal fee will go directly to Alzheimer’s Association research and programs throughout the Commonwealth.

Follow this link for more information and to sign up for an #EndAlz license plate.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.