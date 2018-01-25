Deputies: Missing Spotsylvania woman found dead

UPDATE: Barbara Yingling Taylor has been found dead, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released at this time.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who has been missing since yesterday.

Barbara Yingling Taylor was last seen at her home in Spotsylvania County. She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket and either blue pajama pants or blue jeans.

Virginia State Police say she might be in danger because she suffers from a cognitive impairment. Police say her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, and she might need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

