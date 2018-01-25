Deputies: Man trying to lure children into car with money

ESCAMBIA CO, Fla (WKRG) — Deputies in Florida are warning parents and children about a man trying to lure children into his car.

This is after an incident which happened Wednesday in the 8800 block of Sonnyboy Lane in Escambia County.

The children told police a man in a white four-door dirty car with tinted windows offered them money to get in his car.

Deputies describe the man as a black male in his 30s or 40s with short dreadlocks, a little facial hair and wearing all black.

None of the children got into the car, but investigators are asking people to be on the lookout and call the ECSO at 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.

