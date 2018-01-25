Chesapeake wallet theft caught on tape

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local family is asking for the public’s help to find two people who were behind a wallet theft inside a busy Chesapeake store.

The family says it happened at the Tuesday Morning store off Battlefield Boulevard, in the new Kroger Shopping Center.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and the family got a recording of the footage. It’s already been shared on Facebook more than 4,000 times, including with 10 On Your Side.

Nancy Thorpe, whose wallet was snatched, says it all started when a stranger began having a conversation with her about doggie coats.

“It makes me mad. She was setting me up the whole time and I don’t want it to happen to somebody else,” Thorpe says.

Thorpe says the woman then started talking about picking out pillows and led Thorpe to the next aisle.

In security camera footage, you can see Thorpe helping the woman look through pillows.

Thorpe says the woman then said she distracted her and asked if Thorpe could help open doggie coats.

It’s why she didn’t see a man come up next to her cart.

“Took him four times to get my wallet. I didn’t know he was behind me,” she said.

Thorpe says whoever stole her wallet made multiple charges on her debit and credit cards including $824 for Target, leaving her account at $0.

Thorpe and her daughter, Aimee Crawford, says it’s caused anxiety for their family.

“The credit cards are nothing, the driver’s license. She just had chemo. Her port card is in there. Her lenses for her cataracts surgery are in there. They can all be replaced. It’s just a lot of time and frustration,” Crawford said.

Crawford says she shared the video online in hopes of finding whoever did this, so others can be aware.

“She was really good at what she did to distract here. I think it’s more social awareness to let people know and it’s a wake-up call that this does happen in a brand new, gorgeous, amazing store. It’s sickening,” Crawford said.

Chesapeake Police say they are investigating.

If you have any information, you can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.