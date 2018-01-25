Burger King trolls net neutrality repeal with ad

MIAMI (CNN) – Burger King wants to help Americans understand net neutrality.

The company released this ad called “whopper neutrality” on Wednesday.

The ad is framed as a social experiment and a statement against last month’s move to repeal Obama-era internet protections.

It shows customers discovering that paying the typical whopper price will get them slower service.

The ad mirrors fears about what could happen if service providers prioritize websites and charge more for higher speeds due to the net neutrality repeal.

Burger King said in a YouTube description of the video that it “believes the internet should be like the whopper sandwich: the same for everyone.”

How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? We did it with the Whopper. Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/9EWjtbenv8 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2018

