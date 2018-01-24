RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — January 24 may not be a national holiday, but for some, it’s a reason to celebrate.

Wednesday marks National Peanut Butter Day.

The Aztecs and Incas were the first to make an early version of peanut butter, but it wasn’t as creamy as the products on modern grocery store shelves.

Peanut butter was first introduced to the masses back in 1904, at the Universal Exposition in St. Louis.

Whether you pair it with jelly, jam, chocolate or just eat it with a spoon, peanut butter is packed with protein and includes Vitamin E, B-6, calcium and iron.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.