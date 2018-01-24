Want to hang with royals? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hiring

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — If you want to plan garden parties and tweet on behalf of some of the most iconic heads of state, this is the perfect gig for you!

The Royal Household posted about a job opening hoping to find Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s right-hand guy or gal.

Their new assistant will run official social media accounts, plan garden parties and shadow the dynamic duo as they travel around the world for royal engagements.

Some of the less glamorous tasks include writing press releases, media notes and the occasional news article.

In return, the position comes with a handful of perks.

Besides rubbing elbows with the most famous of royals, you’ll also get a whopping 33 vacation days a year, full benefits and a matched pension.

But there is one major requirement that may make it a deal breaker or a dream come true.

You will have to relocate to the Buckingham Palace for a contracted 12 months beginning in April. Sounds like it’s just in time for a royal wedding!

The chosen candidate is expected to work 37.5 hours per week for an annual salary of just over $30,000.

