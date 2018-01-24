Virginia deputies investigating after body found in trash bag in woods

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after authorities say a hunter found a man’s body in the woods.

Sussex County Sheriff Earnest L. Giles says the body of 36-year-old Kenneth Moore was found on Jan. 12, a half mile north of the Southampton County line.

Giles says Moore was wrapped in trash bags and was submerged in water in a ditch.

Moore had this throat cut and bled out, according to Giles. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.