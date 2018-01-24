Tesla representative booted from Virginia Automobile Dealer Association

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A representative of electric car maker Tesla has been booted from a Virginia board overseeing car dealers in the latest skirmish between the company and the state’s powerful car dealer association.

A Republican-controlled Senate panel voted Tuesday to remove Tesla representative Cody Arnett from the state’s Motor Vehicle Dealer Board.

The move came at the request of the Virginia Automobile Dealer Association, which said Arnett’s recent appointment by former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe violated state law. Tesla says Arnett’s appointment was legal.

Tesla has been battling the VADA for years – in a fight that’s played out in similar fashion in several other states – over whether it should be required to sell cars through third-party dealers.