Teen charged after fight breaks out at Huguenot High School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager was arrested at Huguenot High School Wednesday after officers were called to the school to assist with breaking up a fight.

Richmond Police said that Jamaal Sterling, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Police said that no injuries were reported.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. inside the school, which is located at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue. Resource officers at the scene called for backup.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.