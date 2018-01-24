Surplus of donations for Petersburg fire victims leads to more giving back

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg community continues to rally around the dozens of families who lost many — if not all — of their belongings in a recent apartment fire.

The fire sparked around 5 a.m. last Tuesday, January 16 at the old Seward Luggage Factory, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, before spreading to the High Street Lofts. Residents there recalled waking up at around 6 a.m. to an orange sky and chaos, with dogs barking and people screaming.

Several townhouses were declared a total loss, leaving residents with nothing but the clothes they were wearing and any other belongs they were lucky enough to escape with.

For the past week, donations have been pouring in from the community. Now, with a surplus of donated items, a new initiative has been organized to make sure all of the donations make it to someone in need.

A $1 tag sale has been organized for this weekend, with all items — ranging from clothes and shoes to coats, bedding, baby items, toiletries, kitchenware and more — priced at $1. Those who were displaced by the fire, however, shop for free.

All money received will go to the verified fire victims, and any items that aren’t sold will be donated to local shelters.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 24A W. Old Street.

What: $1 Tag Sale

Where: 24A W. Old Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803

When: Saturday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Why: Raise money for fire victims

Who: Open to the public

