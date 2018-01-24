RVA ranks high for bed bug infestations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An annual list ranks Richmond in the top 20 for bed bug infestations. Orkin says Richmond is number 16 in the nation, dropping out of the top ten in 2016.

“No one wants to get bed bugs. But the truth is, anyone can get them,” says Ty Green, co-owner of Bed Bug Assault in Mechanicsville. “The first sign of bed bugs for most of our customers is they’re finding bites on themselves or their family”

Two neighboring large cities now top the list: Baltimore is number one, and Washington, D.C. is number two.

While there is still a stigma against bed bugs, Green explains more people are dealing with them.

Hygiene and a clean home will not protect homeowners from a bed bug infestation because they are hitchhikers.

Bed bugs are most commonly spread from visiting a hotel, home or business that is infested. They can also be spread when someone visits your home after visiting a place that’s infested.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.