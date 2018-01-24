RPD officers find permanent home for homeless amputee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond police officer used his own time and money to help a homeless amputee living in the cold.

Second Precinct Officer Jason Reese responded to a call for a welfare check for a stranded, blind, amputee that was wheelchair bound. Officer Reese discovered the woman was staying in a storage unit in below freezing temperatures.

According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, Reese took the woman to a hotel and paid for her to stay for two days.

“I just try to do things that I’d want an officer to do for my family members,” said Officer Reese.

After his act of kindness, H.O.P.E officers have been working with a housing specialist from Catholic Charities and the Department of Social Services. Jenny Lavine, with the Department of Social Services, found a facility that will house the homeless woman.

H.O.P.E officers helped transport her belongings, prepare her room and wash her clothes.