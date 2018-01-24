Rare ‘jaguarundi’ sightings reported in New Mexico

Image courtesy of KRQE

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE)  Southern New Mexico may be home to an endangered species.

According to the Ruidoso News, people living in north Ruidoso have reported seeing what they believe to be a jaguarundi.

The small cat looks similar to a bobcat but is primarily active during the day. It is part of the puma family.

A wildlife biologist in the Smokey Bear Ranger District says the animals have been seen in southern Arizona and Texas so it’s possible a jaguarundi is hanging out in New Mexico.

