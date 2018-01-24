Petersburg mother wants answers after 5-year-old son let off school bus unsupervised

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A Petersburg kindergartner walked home without adult supervision after being let off the school bus, according to his mother, who now wants answers.

Akillah Graves’ son, Junior, was sent home on the wrong bus Tuesday while she was at work 45 minutes away. After being notified of the mistake by her son’s teacher, Akillah then contacted her mother, but by the time she stepped out of the house, Junior had walked home.

“I’m all the way in Short Pump,” Graves said. “If I couldn’t get in contact with my mom, if I couldn’t get in contact with my husband, then what else could I have done? My son would have been sitting here. If no one was home, my son is only five. I don’t know what he would have done.”

According to the Petersburg City Public Schools website, “Drivers will not let prekindergartners or kindergartners off the bus if an authorized adult is not at the stop to meet them and will return those students to school, where they will wait for a parent/guardian to pick them up.”

8News reached out to Petersburg City Public schools for a statement:

“Safety is a priority for Petersburg City Public Schools. We continue to work with families to take steps to make sure our transportation procedures are followed to fidelity.”

