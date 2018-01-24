Man charged with rape, criminal confinement of teen

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Blayse Wood, a 19-year-old Indianapolis man, has been charged with the rape of a 17-year-old.

According to court documents, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2017 in the parking lot of the AMC Theater located in the 1500 block of East Boulevard in Kokomo.

Documents show that Wood and the female victim did date for approximately six months, having met on a dating app. Shortly after they broke up, Wood began contacting the victim once again and proposed that they meet up.

The victim agreed and the two went out to eat, then to a movie. Upon leaving the theater, the Wood and the victim got into Wood’s vehicle. Wood then asked the victim to come to the backseat “to cuddle.”

Documents state that was then that they began kissing and Wood started unbuttoning the female’s pants. The victim told Wood to stop, but he ignored her plea.

Wood, according to documents, then unbuttoned his pants, started masturbating and then climbed on top of the victim and proceeded to hold her down and rape her.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.