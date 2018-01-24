Legislator pushing new law to make domestic terrorism a state crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring is working with a Newport News delegate to push new legislation making domestic terrorism a state crime in Virginia.

8News reporter Aaron Thomas spoke with Herring and Del. Marcia Price who said extremist violence like that which happened in Charlottesville last summer inspired them to create the prospective bill.

Herring said that hate crimes based on factors such as race and religion are on the rise in Virginia.

If the bill passes, it would define organizations like the ones seen last summer in Charlottesville as terrorist organizations and would make it unlawful for them to gather.

The bill defines a domestic terrorist organization as one with at least three or more people with an identifiable name or symbol which seeks to commit acts against a person or group with the intent of instilling fear or intimidation based on race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability or has succeeded in doing so.

If the legislation passes, a participant in such a group would be charged with a class 5 felony. That charge would increase to a class 2 felony if someone died from the terrorist act. Such crimes are punishable by up to life in prison.

Del. Price said the legislation matters if Virginians want to make the Commonwealth a safer place for people of all backgrounds.

“It is important to call it out, to name. But then, to do more and give the tools to law enforcement in order to protect the citizens,” Del. Price said. “So we can call it out by name, which I think in Virginia, which I think we have done a great job in doing, but we need to go a step further and protect the citizens.”

Attorney General Herring said this bill is modeled after current state laws that are already in place to combat street gangs.

