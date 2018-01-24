‘I have a real commitment to this agency’: Interim RRHA leader shares vision with 8News

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News sat down Wednesday with the interim leader of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority to learn his plan to tackle heating and other issues.

Orlando Artze, who was introduced as the interim CEO of RRHA Tuesday night, is no stranger to the housing authority, having served as a commissioner and worked as special assistant to the CEO.

He said while redeveloping public housing is his ultimate goal, right now, Artze is focused on restoring heat as well as hot water to Creighton Court.

“I have a real commitment to this agency,” he told 8News. “Installing baseboard electric heat as a permanent replacement and as a permanent heating source.”

