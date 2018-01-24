Businesses to discuss impact of GRTC Pulse construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray is holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss the impact the GRTC Pulse rapid bus transit system construction is having on area businesses.

Any affected North Central 2nd Voter District business owners are invited to attend the meeting at The Broadberry.

Councilwoman Gray proposed a resolution allowing Mayor Levar Stoney to ask VDOT to reimburse affected businesses for lost revenue during construction, which was expected to be completed months ago.

Construction of the GRTC Pulse rapid bus transit system, which began in August 2016, runs more than seven miles along Broad Street. Some business owners are saying the lack of parking due to the construction is hurting the businesses.

“It’s so much harder to park here now because everything is closed,” Philip Shumaker, the manager of the restaurant Comfort told 8News. “Some places you can’t get across Broad Street.”

The meeting will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.