FBI looking for ‘chameleon beard bandit’ bank robber

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a multi-state bank robbery suspect investigators have nicknamed “The Chameleon Beard Bandit.”

Investigators believe the man has committed six robberies since September, hitting banks in Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Texas.

The FBI in Richmond said the man wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard. He’s described as a white man, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2, approximately 180 to 240 pounds, in his mid- to late-30s, with brown eyes and hair, and a light complexion.

The FBI said he has either shown a handgun or threatened that he had a gun during the robberies.

The FBI in Richmond is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the robber’s arrest and conviction.

