Court docs: Graphic new details on attack of elderly woman beaten, raped and left to die in burning home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Recently unsealed search warrants reveal gruesome new details about a horrific crime that happened in Henrico in October.

Police say a man beat his elderly neighbor then set her house on fire.

The 78-year-old victim was raped, beaten then left to die in her burning home.

Wendyll Brownie, her 40-year-old next door neighbor is charged with the attack.

“I hope he goes to jail for a long time,” says neighbor Dorothy Tatum. She took in the victim’s dog the morning of the fire.

Lee Fitzgerald ran to his neighbor’s fiery home that day to help. He’s disgusted by what he believes the suspect did.

“Hopefully he’s going to get what’s coming to him, that’s for sure,” adds Fitzgerald.

People on North New Avenue still can’t shake the shock of what they witnessed last October.

“You couldn’t tell who she was,” explains Fitzgerald. He watched paramedics wheel out the victim on a stretcher. “Her face was big as a basketball. It was just terrible. I’d never seen nothing like it in my life.”

A search warrant outlines the elderly woman’s story. She says Brownie came into her home around 10:30 p.m., dragged her into the bedroom and raped her. The victim told police when she tried to press her medical alert bracelet, the suspect became irate and beat her. The woman says she blacked out when he wrapped the cord of an iron around her neck.

It wasn’t until 5 a.m. the next morning when someone spotted smoke and firefighters found the victim. According to the warrant, Brownie set several fires inside and outside the house.

Three months later, neighbors say the victim isn’t coming back to the home she had lived in for decades. She just can’t face the ugly memories of what happened inside.

“78-years-old. She’s got to sell her house and start some kind of life over new,” says Fitzgerald. “She didn’t want that. She didn’t want none of this. So hopefully justice will be served on him.”

The victim is still recovering from broken bones in her face, neck, ribs and leg. She has undergone multiple surgeries.

Her alleged attacker is charged with abduction, assault, rape, arson and burglary.

Brownie will be back in court in February.

