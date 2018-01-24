Chester man convicted of anti-gay hate crime in co-worker’s assault at Amazon center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal jury convicted a Chester man of committing a hate crime for assaulting a co-worker nearly three years ago.

James William Hill III, 36, was found guilty Tuesday of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act for his assault on a co-worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on May 22, 2015.

Evidence showed that Hill assaulted the co-worker because of the co-worker’s perceived sexual orientation.

Hill admitted to an Amazon manager and a Chesterfield County Police Officer that he dislikes people who are gay, and further stated that people who are gay should expect to be assaulted because of their sexual orientation.

Hill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced at a later date.

