Braves’ legend Chipper Jones voted to MLB Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WRIC) — Larry Wayne Jones is better known by his name Atlanta Braves fans have come to memorialize, Chipper Jones. Wednesday night the Braves’ legend was voted to Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame 2018 induction class.

Jones was drafted No. 1 overall in 1990 out of high school and eventually found his way to Richmond, Va. in 1993 to play for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affilliate at the Diamond. While in the River City, Jones played 139 games for the former Richmond Braves hitting 13 home runs and 89 RBI with a .325 batting average.

Chipper was then called up September 11th, 1993 to Atlanta becoming the youngest player in the league at the time. From that moment on Chipper Jones immortalized himself in Atlanta Braves lore, contributing to the franchise’s only World Series title over the Cleveland Indians in 1995 while leading all rookies that season in RBI and runs scored, then winning National League MVP in 1999.

Jones to this day remains one of the greatest switch hitters in the game of baseball finishing with a .303 batting average, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI, the latter being the most by a third baseman in MLB history. He retired following the 2012 season and had his Atlanta Braves jersey retired in 2013.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.