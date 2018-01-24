Area hospitals seeing influx of patients

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Area hospitals have seen a spike in patient visits recently and some facilities even had to reroute patients to other hospitals because of how busy they were this week.

“When the city went on code red we did receive patients from other hospitals,” said Dr. Cuttino.

Dr. Cuttino, chair of emergency medicine for Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals, says earlier this week hospitals in Richmond went code red, meaning a significant number of hospitals in the city were sending patients to other hospitals including theirs because Richmond hospitals were at capacity. Cuttino says hospitals across the region are always communicating so they are ready for any situation such as limited bed space.

“We report the number of open beds and the number of capabilities we have each day. We have a web-based system where we’re able to communicate with each other and we can see which hospitals are having issues and which hospitals are functioning normally,” said Dr. Cuttino.

He says while they have remained open and been able to operate normally, they have seen a spike in patients and he says the flu is a big reason.

“Nationwide the CDC has reported that this is probably the highest flu activity that we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” said Dr. Cuttino.

Dr. Cuttino says every patient is different and may not need to go to the hospital but many of the people being seriously affected are those with underlying diseases who contract the flu.

“When they get the flu, they may often get sicker. They definitely need to be seen by an emergency physician or their primary care,” said Cuttino.

In the meantime, he says if you have the flu, the best thing to do is just stay home. Henrico Doctors’ Hospital says while they are operating normally they will work with area hospitals should they reach capacity to ensure patients get the best care.

