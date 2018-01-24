Annual survey aims to connect area homeless to services

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tomorrow about 200 volunteers with Homeward will hit the streets in an effort to serve individuals living on them.

The regional planning agency will hold its 20th annual ‘Winter Point in Time’ count. The survey determines how many people are homeless in the Richmond area and connects them with help across the area.

“Anytime you’re dealing with a crisis like homelessness, it’s really hard,” explains Kelly King Horne, the Homeward Executive Director. “There are never enough resources. The needs can seem to be overwhelming, and having the information directly from people in this crisis is helpful to really move the issue forward.”

Homeward works with about 20 community partners to coordinate a response to the issue of homelessness in Richmond. Since launching in 1998, their efforts have helped to lower the daily number of homeless individuals by more than 40-percent.

Data collected during tomorrow’s survey will be used to continue a conversation that has evolved over the past two decades.

“Looking at how people access services, how we help them get out of homelessness and all the partners,” says Horne.

