Animal abuser registry will have to wait

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill to create an animal abuser registry in Virginia has been put on hold, at least for this General Assembly session.

The Senate Finance Committee wants more input from State Police before moving forward.

A bill introduced by Senator Bill Stanley would have created a registry of those convicted of acts of felony animal cruelty. It would be similar to the sex offender registry in that the list of abusers would be posted for all to view on the State Police website.

Senator Stanley argued it was a great tool for shelters and could prevent future animals from being harmed.

The Senate Committee wants to know more about how the registry would be maintained by State Police.

The Committee is asking the matter be studied further and revisited next year.

