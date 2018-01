NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Jeff Session will be in Norfolk on Friday to talk national security and immigration.

Sessions is expected to make remarks on the Trump Administration’s priorities in those two areas.

The Office of United States Attorney Dana Boente announced that Sessions will be speaking at Slover Library at 1:30 p.m.

