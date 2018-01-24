AG Herring wants new laws for “domestic terrorism”

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is pushing to make “domestic terrorism” a state crime in response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.

The Daily Press reports that Herring and Democratic Del. Marcia Price are pushing for legislation that would define domestic terrorism as a violent or criminal act aimed at intimidating someone based on race, religious or other factors.

The legislation would also require the state police to identify and “designate domestic terrorist organizations” and assign penalties for helping those groups or participating in them.

