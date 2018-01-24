8Sports Vault: Newly voted MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones’ season in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones has been voted into the MLB Hall of Fame 2018 induction class six years after his final game with the Braves in 2012.

Jones began his professional baseball career in 1990 as the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s MLB Draft and eventually found his way to Richmond, Va. to play for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

During his 139 games played at the Diamond, Jones hit 13 home runs and 89 RBI with a .325 batting average. Back in 1993, our 8Sports team caught up with the then 21-year old Chipper Jones on the pressures of being the Atlanta Braves No. 1 overall pick and increasing expectations.

