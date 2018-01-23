Virginia workers to rally for Medicaid expansion, $15 minimum wage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia workers and immigrants are expected to hold a rally this week to call for Medicaid expansion, $15 minimum wage and driver’s license access for undocumented immigrants working in the Commonwealth.

A diverse alliance of organizations called Take Action Virginia will meet at the Bell Tower on capitol grounds on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“The federal minimum wage has been frozen for nearly ten years,” said Mark Federici, president of UFCW Local 400. “We have a president who has never had to work a day in his life – but somehow thinks $7.25 an hour is too high – and a Republican-controlled Congress who is only interested in giving tax breaks to the wealthiest few. It’s up Virginia lawmakers to do the right thing and boost the wage floor for hard-working men and women, like so many other states and local municipalities have done.”

Mayor Levar Stoney, along with several other elected officials, are expected to attend the rally.

