Two rushed to the hospital after UPS truck crashes in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after the driver of a UPS tractor trailer ran off the road into several trees.
This happened shortly after 3 a.m., on Interstate 64 west near Bottoms Bridge.
The driver and one other passenger were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. They were wearing their seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
As of 6:30 a.m., the right lane of I-64 west is closed in the area. Drivers should expect delays.
Stay with 8News for updates.
I-64 west crash
I-64 west crash x
