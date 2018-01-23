Study finds Virginia to be 5th-best state for retirement

Courtesy: Wallethub

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A study by personal finance website WalletHub found that Virginia is the fifth-best state for retirement.

The study took several factors into consideration: weather, cost of living, and the quality of public hospitals.

WalletHub also rated Virginia as follows:

  • 21st – Health Care Rank

  • 18th – Most Affordable

  • 9th – Quality of life

To read the full findings of the WalletHub study, click here.

