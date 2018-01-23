Study finds Virginia to be 5th-best state for retirement

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A study by personal finance website WalletHub found that Virginia is the fifth-best state for retirement.
The study took several factors into consideration: weather, cost of living, and the quality of public hospitals.
WalletHub also rated Virginia as follows:
-
21st – Health Care Rank
-
18th – Most Affordable
-
9th – Quality of life
To read the full findings of the WalletHub study, click here.
