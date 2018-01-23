Spiders’ Solly Stansbury leaving hoops program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday the University of Richmond announced redshirt junior Solly Stansbury will leave the men’s basketball program and return to play professional basketball overseas with Paris Levallois, his former basketball club.

After three years in Paris, France, Stansbury transferred to Richmond in the 2016-2017 school year and was required to sit out the season due to NCAA transfer rules. This season, he had appeared in 17 games only averaging 3.1 points per game and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Spiders’ men’s basketball head coach Chris Mooney stated in the school’s release, “We want to thank Solly for all of his contributions both on and off the court during his time at Richmond. We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his basketball journey and beyond.”

