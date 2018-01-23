Police: Boy, 15, in custody after bringing gun to school

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) – Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody after bringing a handgun to a Virginia high school.

Suffolk police say in a statement that they had responded at Kings Fork High School on Tuesday after administrators reported a student was believed to have a gun on campus. Police say there were no specific threats related to the weapon.

Police have petitioned for warrants for possess/transport a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm on school property, and underage possession of a firearm.

Police say the boy was being taken to a detention home in Chesapeake.

Further details were not released and an investigation is ongoing.