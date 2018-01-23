Northam, Fairfax and Herring join rally supporting reproductive freedom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday marked 45 years since the historic Roe v. Wade decision.

The case made abortion access a fundamental legal right.

On the anniversary, people crowded around Richmond’s Capitol Square for a rally celebrating women’s reproductive freedom.

Gov. Ralph Northam, First Lady Pam Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring joined them.

The rally was organized by the Virginia Women’s Equality Coalition.

Organizers said women are still fighting for reproductive justice, equality and economic opportunity.

“We need to make sure that the commonwealth of Virginia is the best state in the country for women,” Fairfax told the crowd. “That’s one of our goals. That’s one of the things that we’re going to fight, to make sure that we continue to do over the next four years.”

Organizers said they hope the rally sends a strong message to members of the General Assembly that women are watching and will not accept any attacks on their reproductive rights and freedoms.

