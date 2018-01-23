Missouri store pulls Holocaust-style patches

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KXAN) — A Missouri weapons shop pulled a controversial patch from its website after complaints from the son of a Holocaust survivor.

The patch resembles a star Jewish people were forced to wear in Hitler’s Germany, but this patch was designed for gun owners who feel they are being persecuted, too.

The online description of the product reads, in part, “The similarities of the current attitude of the legislative environment and the systematic persecution that this star represents are uncanny. There’s no difference.”

That’s a statement that offends Burt Newman, who lost several family members during the Holocaust.

Newman is married to Missouri state representative Stacy Newman, a Democrat and supporter of tougher gun laws.

“My father escaped in 1938. He lost eight aunts, four uncles, all of their spouses, all of the children and all of their grandchildren because they were exterminated and murdered in Hitler’s camps. Now how do you equate something like this with the so-called discrimination against gun owners?” he said.

“Tactical Sh*t” store owner TJ Kirgin says this is one of 1,700 patches sold by his company, and the product description was copied and pasted from the manufacturer when the patch was created during the Obama administration.

