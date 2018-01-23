Mechanicsville man charged with 5 counts of distributing child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old Hanover County man has been arrested and charged with five counts of reproduction/distribution of child pornography.

Aaron P. Woods, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on Tuesday, January 22, after investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home.

He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

