Mayor Levar Stoney delivers State of the City address

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is currently delivering his State of the City address at Martin Luther King Middle School.

Tuesday night’s address comes after Stoney’s first full year in office.

Stoney is expected to discuss his recent proposal to increase the meals tax to help fund Richmond Public School facility improvements while reflecting on what the city has accomplished during his tenure in office.

Stay with 8News to find out more about what was said after the speech is over.

