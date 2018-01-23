Lawmaker: No more name drawings to break a tie

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker says drawing names from a bowl is not the best way to determine the outcome of an election recount.

The Daily Press reported Monday that Del. Marcia Price has introduced a proposal to hold a special election the next time a recount vote results in a tie.

Officials resorted to drawing names to break the tie between Republican Del. David Yancey and his challenger, Shelly Simonds, in the 94th district. The drawing resulted in Yancey retaining his seat.

Price’s bill would have a limited effect. State law also requires the drawing of lots if there is a tie in the regular election. Her proposal does not address that situation.

