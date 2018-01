MILWAUKEE (AP) – Although the Phoenix suns dropped a 109-105 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks, former VCU Rams Guard, Troy Daniels, set a new Suns franchise record, by making a 3-pointer in 27 consecutive games. Daniels made five 3-pointers in Monday’s loss to Milwaukee, passing the previous Suns mark for consecutive games with a 3-pointer, that was originally set by Wesley Person. Daniels and the Sun hope to continue the momentum at the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Advertisement