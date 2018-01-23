Chesterfield woman killed by falling tree while standing in driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman was killed after she was struck by a falling tree while standing in her driveway Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire told 8News that a falling tree struck the woman in the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive, near Powhite Parkway. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Susan E. Darnell, was rushed to an area hospital in cardiac arrest where she was later pronounced dead.

A photo from the scene shows a tree toppled over the top of a damaged vehicle. Authorities did not specify if the woman was in the vehicle or standing in the driveway when she was struck.

No other details have been released at this time.

