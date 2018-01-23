Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers to remove inmates’ tattoos

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers who can remove tattoos for inmates.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, inmates who have made poor decisions on inappropriate tattoos can choose to have them removed before they are released.

The goal of the program is to encourage a positive self-image and prevent judgment from others. Inmates can volunteer to have their tattoos removed if they feel that they no longer represent who they are.

If you would like to help remove tattoos for Chesterfield inmates, contact Lt. Sondra Harry at 804-751-4682.

