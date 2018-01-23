Chesapeake man found guilty of beating dog to death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has been found guilty of beating a female pit bull to death back in January 2017.

Marc Harding, of the 4000 block of Sloop Trail, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2017, and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Harding told a magistrate that the pit bull was not his dog, but added that the dog was his best friend, according to bail paperwork.

Harding is out on bond. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

