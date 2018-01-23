California teen who livestreamed sister’s death in crash pleads ‘no contest’

MERCED COUNTY (KRON) – The Stockton teen who gained notoriety last year after she livestreamed a car crash in which her 14-year-old sister was killed, changed her plea to “no contest” on Tuesday.

19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and child endangerment charges along with several enhancements.

“No contest” is a plea by which a defendant accepts conviction just like a guilty plea, but they do not actually admit guilt.

She is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 6. The maximum sentence she faces is 12 years and four months in prison.

Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of a road on July 21 in central California.

Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say Sanchez livestreamed on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands from the steering wheel.

The recording shows her after the crash, leaning over her lifeless sister.

She entered her plea in Merced County Superior Court, about 120 miles south of San Francisco.

