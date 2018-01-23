Bobcat who survived 50-mile trip to Richmond stuck in car grill is recovering well

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bobcat that survived a 50-mile car ride back in November continues to make progress on her track to recovery.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia’s Vice President Randy Huwa said the bobcat’s follow-up examination was completed on Monday and the results were ‘encouraging.’

According to Huwa, the ‘sassy’ cat’s jaw fracture has fully healed, and she appears to be in good shape.

A woman hit the animal in Gloucester on her way to work in Richmond on Thanksgiving Day, but she didn’t realize she had done so until she parked her car. Richmond Animal Care and Control sedated the bobcat and freed him from the grill of her car.

The center says they will continue to monitor the bobcat during her dietary transition and hope to release her in late February.

